JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are asking for public information on a missing teen who may have been seen in the Strawberry Plains area of Jefferson County.
Jason Sands Jr., 15, was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Rush Strong School. Jefferson City Police investigators said he was reportedly spotted in the Strawberry Plains area near Big Bend Road that same day.
Sands is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, sweatpants, green shoes and had a black backpack.
If anyone has information on Sands’ whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at 865-475-2002.