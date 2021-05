JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 73-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s.

Joe Hall, 73, reportedly left a residence on Upper Rhine Hart Road in the Chestnut Hill area of Jefferson County.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt and tan shorts. If you have any information or have seen Hall, you’re asked to call 911.