Jefferson County Fair canceled for 2021 after lease not approved by school board

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sam Thompson, president of the Jefferson County Fair announced in late June that the fair had been canceled for 2021 after the school board didn’t approve a lease.

In part, Thompson said, “The Fair requested a clause be added that would guarantee we would be allowed to have the fair and the School Board Members would not even make a motion to accept. The problem is they own the property and are actively pursuing funding from the Jefferson County Commission to build a new Jefferson Elementary School on the property which will cause an end to the Jefferson County Fair.”