Jefferson County Fair canceled for 2021 after lease not approved by school board

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sam Thompson, president of the Jefferson County Fair announced in late June that the fair had been canceled for 2021 after the school board didn’t approve a lease.
- Knox County commissioner speaks on allowing fireworks
- NJ bank robbery suspect caught ‘red-handed’ after cameras record dye pack explosion
- Speedwell family blames fireworks for house fire; needs to rebuild
- Sha’Carri Richardson left off U.S. relay team, won’t run in Tokyo Olympics
- Is a hybrid work life right for you?
In part, Thompson said, “The Fair requested a clause be added that would guarantee we would be allowed to have the fair and the School Board Members would not even make a motion to accept. The problem is they own the property and are actively pursuing funding from the Jefferson County Commission to build a new Jefferson Elementary School on the property which will cause an end to the Jefferson County Fair.”