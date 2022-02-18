JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate at the JCSO correctional facility died early Friday morning.

A press release says that around 3:16 a.m. on Feb. 18, an inmate told correctional officers that another inmate was experiencing a medical emergency. The officers responding found a 39-year-old male inmate unconscious.

The inmate was given CPR and an Automatic External Defibrillator was used, the sheriff’s office said. Jefferson County EMS transported the inmate to Jefferson Memorial ER where he was later pronounced dead. The inmate’s identity has not been released.

JCSO announced Friday, per policy, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn’s office will conduct an investigation and complete review into the death.