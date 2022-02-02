KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tourism officials and government leaders expressed excitement Wednesday about the return of the Bassmaster Classic in 2023 to East Tennessee.

The tournament brought a record-setting 153,000 people downtown the last time it was hosted in Knoxville in 2019. The event also reeled in more than $32 million in spending over three days.

The location also has advantages for the anglers competition for the top spot, especially those who call the area home. Skylar Hamilton is a Bassmaster Classic Elite Series professional. He lives in Jefferson County and grew up fishing along the Tennessee River.

“The opportunity to have a championship like the Bassmaster Classic somewhere you’re familiar with, it’s a rare opportunity, but it’s very exciting,” he said.

Hamilton also noted the proximity of takeoff at Volunteer Landing to weigh-in at Thompson-Boling Arena is convenient and unique to Knoxville. There are home-field advantages, but not the kind you might expect.

“The biggest thing for me is being familiar with the area, being able to sleep in by bed for most of the event, knowing the restaurants and gas stations to go to,” he added.

Whether you plan to take part on the water or from the water’s edge, he explained there is plenty for everyone to be excited about.

“You don’t have to be a professional fisherman,” Hamilton said. “You don’t have to know who everybody is. You don’t even have to like to fish. It’s going to be a great event to just come and enjoy. Come and see us takeoff and maybe learn about what we do.”

The Bassmaster Expo is also set to return to the Knoxville Convention Center and World’s Fair Exhibition Hall. More than 200 vendors are expected to showcase the latest products available in the fishing industry. The three-day tournament will be held March 24-26, 2023.