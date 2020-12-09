Jefferson County Sheriff: Be alert for cattle rustlers

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is asking cattle farmers to count their herds and remain alert after reports of missing cattle in and around the county.

In a message on the department’s Facebook page, a stolen cow is shown saying that “entire herds” have gone missing in the area.

“We encourage everyone to be vigilant and report any suspicious vehicles pulling trailers in their area,” the post states.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department can be reached by phone at 865-397-2786.