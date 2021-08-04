Jefferson County Sheriff searching for armed car jacking suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
jefferson county_159040

(WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a car jacking suspect they consider armed and dangerous.

According to a social media post made around 9 p.m. Wednesday by the department, multiple law enforcement agencies are looking on and around Whitaker Road in New Market for a while male that is approximately 5-foot-9 and weights 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark polo shirt and black shorts.

Residents on Whitaker Road, Lowery Loop Road, Rainbow Lane, Rocky Valley Road and Friends Station Road should pay special attention. No other information was given.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Pellissippi State now requiring masks indoors

TBI says misinformation isn't helping investigation into missing Summer Wells

Mother thankful to have children vaccinated after son becomes breakthrough case

Ask Isaacs: New York Governor accused of sexual misconduct

Workers' comp hearing delayed

Horse Rescue's anniversary bash canceled