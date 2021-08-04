Jefferson County Sheriff searching for armed car jacking suspect

(WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a car jacking suspect they consider armed and dangerous.

According to a social media post made around 9 p.m. Wednesday by the department, multiple law enforcement agencies are looking on and around Whitaker Road in New Market for a while male that is approximately 5-foot-9 and weights 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark polo shirt and black shorts.

Residents on Whitaker Road, Lowery Loop Road, Rainbow Lane, Rocky Valley Road and Friends Station Road should pay special attention. No other information was given.