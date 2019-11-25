Jefferson County Sheriff searching for man wanted on manslaughter charge

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for attempted manslaughter.

Ronald Todd Boling, 33, is 6-foot-1, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and a shaved head. He has an active warrant for attempted voluntary manslaughter following a weekend incident in the Strawberry Plains community.

He has been known to frequent Jefferson, Knox and Graigner counties according to the JCSO.

If you have any information on Boling’s whereabouts you are asked to contact Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855, Detective Sgt. Amy Gentry 865-397-9411 ext. 1105 , or call 911.