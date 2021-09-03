Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department honors 13 fallen service members with memorial caravan, community prayer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Communities around East Tennessee continue to honor the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in Afghanistan.

Friday, the Jefferson County sheriff’s department led a caravan memorial to honor the fallen. The caravan consisted of 13 cars — representing the 13 service members. The route began in White Pine and ended with a community prayer at First Baptist Church in Strawberry Plains.

A few dozen people gathered in the parking lot to join in prayer and pay their respects.

“I was very excited just because I really wanted to be a part of it. So I was very quick to volunteer to be out here. A lot of departments aren’t able to do stuff like this because of manpower issues and things like that and I’m just real grateful that our sheriff was able to help put this together,” said Jefferson County Deputy Robert Jacobs.