KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. Betty Evans, 56, of New Market, was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Evans left her home in the area of Westward Road just north of New Market. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 130 pounds. She was wearing a white shirt and gray and white pants.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-471-6000.