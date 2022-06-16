KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County woman sentenced to over 21 years in prison for production and potential distribution of child pornography.

On Thursday, Shana Coffey, 42, of Jefferson City was sentenced to serve 262 months in federal prison for producing and attempting to distribute child pornography, followed by a lifetime on supervised release.

Coffey agreed to plead guilty to producing child pornography and attempting to distribute child pornography as part of the plea agreement filed with the court. She is also now required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which she lives, works, or attends school.

According to the Department of Justice, Coffey admitted that in April 2020 she used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purposes of producing visual depictions of such conduct. In June 2020, she attempted to distribute the explicit content to others.