Jellico fire truck rolls downhill, crashes into house

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) — A Jellico Fire Department truck reportedly crashed through a home Wednesday, with officials saying a fireman was injured.
The crash occurred at the corner of S. Florence Avenue and Huger Street.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the fireman involved was not seriously injured after the firetruck rolled down a hill into a house. There were people in the home, but they were not injured.
Justin Letner with Campbell County Sheriff’s Officer said the Jellico Fire truck involved was fire engine No.1
THP was still investigating the incident Wednesday night and no further details were yet available.
