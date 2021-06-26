Jellico Rescue Squad hosts dedication to fallen first responders

Local News

by: Savannah Meade

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jellico Rescue Squad held a memorial and dedication Saturday to honor all first responders, including one of their own.  

Captain John Bowlin passed away at 47-years-old in January of 2020 when a boom truck fell on top of him. At this ceremony, a new truck, named Rescue One, was dedicated to Bowlin, as well as all other first responders who have died in the line of duty.  

Jellico artist Kevin Tipton painted a mural on the side of the Jellico Rescue Squad building in Campbell County. This mural contains a painted plaque with the names of those who have lost their lives saving others. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Senior center knocks it out of the park to fight Alzheimer's

Murals honor memory of fallen heroes

Man drowns at Cherokee Dam

Woman celebrates new beginnings

Mardi Growl 2021 participants say hello

No injuries reported following abandoned house fire in South Knoxville