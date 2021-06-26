Jellico Rescue Squad hosts dedication to fallen first responders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jellico Rescue Squad held a memorial and dedication Saturday to honor all first responders, including one of their own.

Captain John Bowlin passed away at 47-years-old in January of 2020 when a boom truck fell on top of him. At this ceremony, a new truck, named Rescue One, was dedicated to Bowlin, as well as all other first responders who have died in the line of duty.

Jellico artist Kevin Tipton painted a mural on the side of the Jellico Rescue Squad building in Campbell County. This mural contains a painted plaque with the names of those who have lost their lives saving others.