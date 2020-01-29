Jellico Rescue Squad members in shock after tragic accident kills captain

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) – The Jellico Rescue Squad is mourning the loss of one of their own, Captain John Bowlin.

Bowlin, 47, of the Black Oak Community was working around a boom truck on his property Tuesday afternoon when the truck suddenly tipped over, pinning him. He was able to call for help with his cell phone.

James Bennett, John’s cousin, and rescue squad member recalls the moments when he received the call of distress. “I left my house, I just ran out of my house and left everything and ran over, I told the department I was going over in my POV to John’s farm,” said Bennett.

The ranks of the Jellico Rescue Squad are filled with John Bowlin’s family and friends. The team rushed to their captain’s aid. The team was there in less than five minutes. They were able to get Bowlin out from underneath the truck and on a Lifestar helicopter headed to UT Medical Center.

However, shortly after Bowlin arrived at the hospital, he passed away from his injuries. One of his life-long friends tells us how he’s feeling the day after the accident. “Shock, emotionally drained, hurt,” said Mitchell Long.

John leaves behind a wife and two daughters, along with several grandchildren. His daughters tell WATE 6 On Your Side there will never be another Captain John Bowlin.

The community is invited to pay their respects to Bowlin and his family on Friday from 5-9 p.m. at the rescue squad building in Jellico. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the rescue squad.

The family is asking flowers be sent to the Harp Funeral Home. The family also suggests donations could be made in honor of Bowlin to the Jellico Rescue Squad.

