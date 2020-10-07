Jewelry Television seeking to fill 50 positions during outdoor job fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jewelry Television is hiring people to work from home.
The television network is holding a job fair outside today, Wednesday, Oct. 7, at its offices at 9600 Parkside Drive in West Knoxville. The 50 job openings are part of the customer care group.
The job fair is from 5-7 p.m.
