Jimmie Allen headlines Oak Ridge Secret City Festival

FILE – Jimmie Allen performs “Best Shot” at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Allen will be introduced today as singer of the national anthem prior to the May 30 Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of country music’s hottest rising stars is coming to East Tennessee to kick off this year’s Secret City Festival.

Jimmie Allen, the Academy of Country Music’s Best New Male Artist of 2021, will perform opening night coming up in September. He’s known for his country hits “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To.”

After the pandemic canceled last year’s Secret City Festival, the organizers wanted to make sure this year’s fest will be extra special. In addition to Allen, Saturday night the headliner will be Grammy Award-winning 1990s R&B group All-4-One.

And if you haven’t been to the festival, it’s more than just music, there’s an art exhibit, food vendors, craft booths, kids play area, and more. Secret City Fest is coming up Sept. 24-26 at AK Bissell Park. The festival itself is free, but the concerts are $25 each or $45 to see both.

You can find those tickets online at secretcityfestival.com.