‘Joe’ the sloth coming soon to Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville is getting a new two-toed sloth named ‘Joe’.

The zoo said the sloth is one of 80 species that will be inside the new amphibian and reptile conservatory when it opens:

“Their natural history is really cool. The way they behave. The things they eat. The things they do are really really interesting but they’re also just cute,” Director of animal care Phillip Colclough. “And for some people that’s enough for them.”

Joe is currently in quarantine and learning to work with his keepers.

There’s still no set-in-stone date for when the ARC campus will open. It is expected to open sometime this spring.