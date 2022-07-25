Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road in Sevier County is closed due to a flooding and structural damage. Photo: Tennessee Department of Transportation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is in the process of establishing detours from a Sevier County roadway after it collapsed due to flooding.

Jones Cove Road near Wilhite Road in Sevier County is closed due to flooding and structure collapse, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said.

The closure is expected to be a long-term project, Nagi said.

Detours are being set up currently but have yet to be announced.