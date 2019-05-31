BREAKING NEWS
Josh Dobbs hosting youth football camp in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and VFL Josh Dobbs will be working with kids in this weekend's youth football camp.
The camp kicks off tomorrow at the Sansom Sports Complex.
Kids from ages 6 to 16 are invited to listen to lectures, learn fundamental skills, participate in contests and play in scrimmages with Dobbs.
This camp runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Campers will also receive a souvenir autograph, a camp team photo with Dobbs and a t-shirt.
Click here for more information and registration details.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
