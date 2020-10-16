Judge denies former Knox County middle school teacher’s request for judicial diversion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Knox County middle school teacher will not receive judicial diversion on her sentence for identify theft.

Ashley Wright was set to be sentenced Friday, although the judge rescheduled her hearing to give time to clarify some details. Along with two days in jail, Wright is also facing two years probation.

The judge also denied the defendant’s application for judicial diversion.

In September 2017 court records show she went online and applied for credit cards using other people’s information and spending thousands of dollars on the cards.

