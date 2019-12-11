Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in parents murder, dismemberment case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –The man accused of murdering, dismembering and placing his parents bodies in acid had his motion denied to suppress evidence coming from the home where the crime was committed.

Joel Guy Jr.’s attorneys challenged the seizure of evidence in the home and from a backpack based on the lack of a warrant. They said law enforcement entered and seized items in the home without probable cause.

The Knox County court denied the motion stating that Guy did not have a reasonable expectation to privacy throughout the whole house, only in the room in which he was staying. The court also found that the seizures came after the discovery of severed hands and the complexity of the case justified the officers’ actions.

Guy was indicted in 2017 on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse and one count of felony murder. Officers allege killed his parent during the 2016 Thanksgiving weekend. His trial is set to start on Feb. 24.

