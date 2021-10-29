KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A temporary restraining order put forth by employees at Oak Ridge National Laboratory asking to be able to work until a vaccine mandate case plays out in court was denied Friday.

Six employees at ORNL filed the class-action lawsuit against University of Tennessee-Battelle, the managing contractor of the laboratory, claiming discrimination against those who requested religious or medical accommodation from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In their temporary restraining order, the plaintiffs argued there is no “undoing” of the vaccine once an individual receives it and there is no undoing of their decision to go against their sincere religious beliefs. The resulting stalemate creates an “impossible choice” with ORNL only offering 60 days of unpaid leave as its only accommodation the restraining order claims.

Judge Charles Atchley concluded “it is difficult to view (UT-Battelle’s) treatment of employees as thoughtful or prudent” and that the plaintiffs “deserved better,” however, there is no “irreparable harm” that has taken place as of yet.

“Ultimately, the law requires a finding of irreparable harm for an injunction, and this harm must be concrete and imminent—not speculative or uncertain,” Atchley said in his order.

ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia sent an email on Aug. 26 requiring “all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”