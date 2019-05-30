June 7 declared Gun Violence Awareness Day in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Moms in Knoxville are demanding action against gun violence and now Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero is showing her support.

Rogero proclaimed June 7 Gun Violence Awareness Day in the community. Moms Demand Action will wear orange to remember those lost to gun violence.

Terry Walker-Smith says she got involved with the organization after losing both of her sons. She says common sense gun laws need to be passed to keep our families and communities as a whole safe.

“With all the shootings that have escalated, it’s really time that people have started to look – what can I do – and we need to change things about gun prevention and gun safety and gun laws,” she said.

Those with the grassroots movement says they are not anti-Second Amendment. They just want so-called common sense gun laws to be passed. That includes red flag laws, allowing for law enforcement to confiscate weapons from people who are a threat to the community.

Moms Demand Action will hold their annual Wear Orange Picnic on June 7 at noon at West Hills Park Pavilion.