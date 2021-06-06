June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging people to make brain health a priority during the month of June, which is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

The association is also offering five suggestions to promote brain health to help Americans restore their mental wellbeing:

Recommit to “Brain-Healthy Basics;” like regular exercise, healthy eating and proper sleep.

2. Return to normal at your own pace; a return to normal life from the pandemic has many feeling anxious, so it’s best to return to your normal routine at a rate that won’t make you feel anxious.

3. Help others; research shows that being helpful toward others alleviates stress and anxiety.

4. Unplug and disconnect; experts warn that excessive stimulation coming from our phones, computers, social media sources and news reports can add to our already heightened anxiety levels. So make time for technology-free sessions during your day.

5. Control stress before it controls you; the Alzheimer’s Association reports that prolonged or repeated stress can wear down and damage the brain, leading to serious health problems including depression, anxiety disorders, memory loss and increased risk for dementia. Meditation, exercise, music or a favorite activity are effective ways to manage stress.

More information about the Alzheimer’s Association’s June Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month can be found here.