KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee is readying for celebrations for Juneteenth, which is Monday, June 19 this year.

The Juneteenth events among organizations and groups in the greater Knoxville area are kicking off Friday and running through Monday. Recently, the Tennessee General Assembly and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee designated Juneteenth as a paid state holiday.

Lee had told WKRN News 2 in Nashville that he felt he felt it was “appropriate to commemorate Juneteenth with a state holiday, both to recognize an important day for freedom in America” as well as to become consistent with the federal calendar.

President Joe Biden designated Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021.

Juneteenth is marked each year on June 19, when in 1865 enslaved people in Texas learned that they were free. The original commemorations of Juneteenth began in Galveston, Texas.

Where to celebrate Juneteenth in East Tennessee

Several events are happening in Knoxville and the greater area ahead of and on Juneteenth this year.

At the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators and chairperson Rep. Sam McKenzie of District 15 will participate in a town hall meeting on Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. The town hall meeting at the Beck Center is sponsored in partnership with the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Knoxville Chapter.

Then, on Saturday, June 17 at the Beck Center at 10 a.m. will be the 25th anniversary Alex Haley Statue Dedication. Community members, artists, and the Haley family will commemorate the symbol of legacy and hope.

On Monday at the Beck Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be a Special Heritage Exhibit. Participants can shop at the Beck’s Village Market.

At Mabry-Hazen House museum, the event, “And Then I Became Free: Stories of Emancipation at Mabry-Hazen House” is happening over the weekend and on Monday.

The museum will open on Saturday, June 17th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and three tours will be offered at 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Then on Monday, June 19th, the museum will offer special Juneteenth tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.. Admission is free, but tours are limited to 24 (twenty-four) visitors per tour. Reservations are encouraged and donations are appreciated. Walk-up tickets will be available, but not guaranteed.

On Sunday, June 18 at the Knoxville Botanical Garden & Arboretum on Wimpole Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be an event called “Juneteenth 2023: A Celebration Rooted in History.” There, Rooted East Knox will host food, demonstrations, workshops, art and family portrait sessions with Jalynn Baker Photography.

On Monday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Bottom Knox on Magnolia Avenue and Two Bikes are hosting a special Juneteenth bike ride. The ride will begin at the bookstore, travel past some East Knoxville landmarks and return back to The Bottom bookstore for a fish fry meal and vintage market.