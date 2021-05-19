Junior League of Knoxville celebrating 100 years by giving back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Junior League of Knoxville is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021 by reviving an old program.

From 1985 to 2017, JLK was able to award more than $375,000 to fund projects in Knox County through their mini-grants. This year’s mini-grants will go to teachers creating innovative classroom projects and range from $50 to $500.

All certified Knox County school teachers are eligible to apply, and applications can be submitted online through July 15th, 2021. The awards will be given out in August. To apply for a grant or to make a contribution, visit https://knoxville.jl.org/grants/.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring back this program during our Centennial Celebration to support teachers and education in our community,” said Millie Hodge, president of the Junior League of Knoxville.

To learn more about the local Junior League, visit https://www.jlknoxville.org/.