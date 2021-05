KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Only one person was hurt in a multivehicle crash Monday morning along Interstate 75 in Campbell County.

Around 10: 15 a.m., three vehicles were slowing down in the northbound left lane of the interstate at Mile Marker 137, near the Caryville exit, when a 2005 Dodge Caravan made contact with the third vehicle, a 2014 Buick Enclave, to begin a chain-reaction crash.