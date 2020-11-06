Juvenile facing assault, weapon charges in October shooting incident of 12-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 15-year-old boy is being held on two juvenile petitions for aggravated assault and weapons violations related to a shooting incident in October.

According to Knoxville Police, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the lower leg on the night of Oct. 26 at a residence on Rosedale Avenue. The suspect, 15, was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The preliminary investigation determined that multiple shots were fired from a light color SUV traveling on Rosedale Avenue. Following the shooting, the suspect vehicle fled in the direction of Dandridge.

The victim, a 12-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening.

