KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 15-year-old boy is being held on two juvenile petitions for aggravated assault and weapons violations related to a shooting incident in October.
According to Knoxville Police, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the lower leg on the night of Oct. 26 at a residence on Rosedale Avenue. The suspect, 15, was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The preliminary investigation determined that multiple shots were fired from a light color SUV traveling on Rosedale Avenue. Following the shooting, the suspect vehicle fled in the direction of Dandridge.
The victim, a 12-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening.
LATEST STORIES
- Parents say 5-year-old daughter who died from COVID-19 was ‘perfectly healthy’
- Ober Gatlinburg starts to make snow ahead of holiday season
- Sevier Animal Care Center to get permanent shelter
- 54th Annual CMA Awards face unprecedented changes during pandemic
- Juvenile facing assault, weapon charges in October shooting incident of 12-year-old