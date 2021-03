KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A juvenile is in serious condition after a shooting in the Claxton Community in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on Edgemoor Road at Mooncrest Lane across from the Dollar General Store.

The suspects left the scene before law enforcement could arrive. No names have been released and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available.