Juvenile male injured in apparent drive-by shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville police are investigating after a juvenile male suffered gunshot wounds Friday night in an apparent drive-by shooting.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, on Friday, April 10, KPD officers responded to a report of a shooting with a victim at the 3500 block of Lilac Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound to the legs.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses told police that a suspect fired shots from a newer model black Chevy Impala before fleeing the scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

