LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that a new K-9 team with deep connections to a fallen LCSO deputy sergeant led to the discovery of over 100 pounds of marijuana.

Having recently completed his K-9 handler certifications, K-9 Deputy Clay Jenkins with his K-9 partner “Deja” discovered more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a multiagency drug find operation led by the 9th Judicial Drug Task Force. Jenkins is the son of fallen Loudon County deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year; K-9 Deja is the former partner of Sgt. Jenkins.

LCSO says Deputy Jenkins and K-9 Deja were requested for an investigation regarding the transport of large quantities of illegal narcotics; K-9 Deja was deployed by Jenkins and the K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in a large wooden crate, which contained around 127 pounds of marijuana.

No suspects were named in the bust and additional details were not yet available. The investigation remains ongoing, according to Ninth Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson.