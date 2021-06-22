Kansas City Chiefs, VFL Trey Smith gives shoes to Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee

FILE – American Team offensive lineman Trey Smith of Tennessee (73) watches during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., in this Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Vols offensive lineman Trey Smith is leaving big shoes to fill after being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. He is also leaving a big donation of shoes for 60 kids participating in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee mentorship program.

Smith, the 226th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and UnitedHealthcare teamed up to distribute the sneakers and socks Tuesday at Victor Ashe Park. Each little tried on shoes and were able to meet with the All-SEC player and University of Tennessee Torchbearer Award winner.

Smith was also the Vols’ two-time SEC Community Service Team representative and won the 2019 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award presented annually to the Division I college football player who has demonstrated leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field. Smith overcame blood clots to continue his career at UT and make it to the NFL.