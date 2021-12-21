KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gently used holiday items line the shelves and floors at the Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) Christmas Store, where the doors open each year ahead of the holiday.

KARM organizers say they have been collecting Christmas decor all year long, including Christmas trees, nativity sets, collector nutcrackers, Christmas china, ornaments, wreaths, Christmas villages, and more.

Store workers with KARM said last year had been their best year even during the pandemic, and this year they’ve been able to double their proceeds and provide to the ministry.

This year’s KARM Christmas Store is located at 140 N. Forest Park Blvd., in the former Earth Fare building in Bearden. The store is open Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.