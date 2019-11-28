KARM hosting Thanksgiving dinner, offering chance to call loved ones

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox Area Rescue Ministries isn’t just offering a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. They are offering a call too.

KARM along with U.S. Cellular will provide free phone calls and internet access to those in need. Local and long-distance calls will be available, as well as internet access for individuals to find information about jobs and housing.

Calls can be made from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at KARM, 418 N. Broadway. Thanksgiving lunch will be served in three seatings at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

“We expect more than 800 people to enjoy Thanksgiving at KARM,” Burt Rosen, KARM President and CEO, said.

More than 140 volunteers will be involved in serving KARM’s guests.