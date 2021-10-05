KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Area Rescue Mission is taking an extra step to stop the spread of COVID-19 in its facility. KARM has installed the new CASPR Disinfectant System in its heating and air ventilation systems.

KARM leaders say this is just an extension of the work they have done to help limit the spread of COVID within their facilities. The disinfectant systems cleanse the air 24 hours a day and help clean the surfaces within the facility.

“We did not want to close our doors even for a minute – where else would they go?” said Steven Clabough, KARM’s vice president of operations. “Being that we serve 800 to 1000 meals a day and we provide housing for up to 300 guests a night – then its there’s some close quarters here and in order to provide the safe environment – that’s one of the main reasons we did this CASPR system on top of what we were doing.”

Clabough says that limiting the spread is especially important because of the recent increase in the homeless population and the spread of delta in the community. KARM says CASPR is already mitigating the cluster breakouts and they are able to handle hot spots better. Crews are still fogging the building throughout the day and disinfecting surfaces regularly.