KARM seeking more help during Coats for the Cold drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox Area Rescue Ministries is still in need of donated coats to keep people in need warm this winter.

So far only 1,500 coats have been donated to the annual Coats for the Cold donation drive.

Anyone with a gently used coat who can donate it is being asked to do so. Donations are being accepted at all KARM stores and Prestige Cleaners locations.

