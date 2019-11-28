KNOXVILLE,Tenn.(WATE)- Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries gave a Thanksgiving tradition to those who need it most. The organization hosted between seven and 800 people.

KARM has been hosting this Thanksgiving celebration for around 30 years. Hundreds of people lined up outside. While they waited for their spot at the table they were given a free concert with inspirational music.

But food and music wasn’t all that was served up.

“U.S. Cellular is here today to allow people to make a phone call anywhere in the country that they would like to. So we’re not only offering up a meal today but we’re dishing out a little bit of hope a little bit of family,” Burt Rosen, president and CEO of KARM, said.

The organization fed people in three different waves for lunch. They also offered a dinner for those who needed it.