Karns Fire Department on scene of broken gas line

Fire Firetruck_270156

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Karns Fire Department has evacuated homes as a precaution for a natural gas line break.

The Fire Department announced on its Facebook page around 3:30 p.m. Friday that the line broke on Tall Grass Lane, off of Sam Lee Road.

No other information was made available.

This is a developing story and we will up date you with the latest as it becomes available.

