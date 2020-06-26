Karns Fire Department on scene of broken gas line

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Karns Fire Department has evacuated homes as a precaution for a natural gas line break.
The Fire Department announced on its Facebook page around 3:30 p.m. Friday that the line broke on Tall Grass Lane, off of Sam Lee Road.
No other information was made available.
This is a developing story and we will up date you with the latest as it becomes available.
