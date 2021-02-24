Karns Fire Dept. battles wildfire in Hardin Valley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Karns Fire Department working a wildfire in the Hardin Valley area of West Gallaher Ferry Road Wednesday afternoon.

KFD says that approximately two acres were involved in flames and crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m.

Due to increased winds, the fire spread quickly, which prompted extra units to be added to work the fire. As the fire potentially threatened a residence, KFD called upon the Tennessee Department of Forestry to help contain the fire.

At this time, the fire is under control as crews continue to work on containment.

Also to note, structures were not damaged in this incident.