KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County’s Sportspark was just named the complex of the year by nonprofit USA Softball of Tennessee for 2020. The Karns-based park was up for the honor against complexes all across the state.

With four side-by-side softball fields and three practice football fields along with a playground, trail and kayaking options: the Sportspark took home the win. The award was given in the form of a wrestling belt as a nod to Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Karns Sportspark Recognized as Complex of the Year (Team Photo)

“Our park system is top of the line,” said Jacobs. “I’m not a bit surprised that our team has won this award because they work hard to take care of every park and take pride in supporting that part of smaller communities.”

Members of the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department received the award last week in Johnson City as part of USA Softball’s annual Hall of Fame banquet. The event was delayed until this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It took all of us and a lot of hard work to get this recognition and it was truly a team award for our department,” said Jennifer Gentry, a sports operations manager with the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department. “We have a well-run and beautiful facility.”

The Sportspark is located at 8050 Oak Ridge Highway.