Karns trailer fire sends firefighter to hospital, injuries non-life threatening
A firefighter is taken to the hospital after an overnight trailer fire in Karns.
The fire broke out inside a trailer in Oak Ridge Estates around 4 a.m. Monday
Karns Fire Department, The Knox County Sheriff's Office and Fire Investigation Unit all responded to the scene.
We're told one firefighter is being taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The owners of the trailer were not home at the time of the fire.
We'll keep you updated when we learn more about the cause behind the early morning flames.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Knoxville police searching for owner...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Brush fire sets off evacuation at
Local News
-
- Knoxville police searching for owner of pontoon boat lost on Chapman Highway
- Karns trailer fire sends firefighter to hospital, injuries non-life threatening
- Brush fire sets off evacuation at California amusement park
- Local half sisters who just met months ago now searching for two other siblings
- Knoxville embryo adoption clinic celebrates major milestone
- Knoxville police investigates shooting that left 1 injured at Sunnight Lounge
- Severe weather forces Campbell County home off its foundation
National News
-
- Democrats push ahead with hearings on Mueller's Russia probe
- Progressives out to oust '20 House Dems try to focus fervor
- Warren challenges Sanders for progressives' 2020 support
- AP Exclusive: 25 years after murders, OJ says 'Life is fine'
- Simpson case launched victim's sister on fight for justice
- A family vanished, then found dead in desert. Now, a verdict
- 'Homework gap' shows millions of students lack home internet