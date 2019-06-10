Karns trailer fire sends firefighter to hospital, injuries non-life threatening Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: Knox County Sheriff's Department [ + - ] Video

A firefighter is taken to the hospital after an overnight trailer fire in Karns.

The fire broke out inside a trailer in Oak Ridge Estates around 4 a.m. Monday

Karns Fire Department, The Knox County Sheriff's Office and Fire Investigation Unit all responded to the scene.

We're told one firefighter is being taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The owners of the trailer were not home at the time of the fire.

We'll keep you updated when we learn more about the cause behind the early morning flames.

