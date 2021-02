KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Starting Monday, Feb. 1, people riding Knoxville Area Transit buses will have to resume paying a fee.

KAT is putting an end to its fare-free service that started because of the pandemic. They say the fee will be lower though for some time.

For at least six months, the cost of a ride will go from a $1.50 to $1. The cost of a day pass, 30-day pass and 20-ride pass have also been lowered.

The agency says the lowered cost is geared to help families during the pandemic.