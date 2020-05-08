1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus Tennessee: Death toll reaches 241 as state has 14,441 coronavirus cases Coronavirus: Athens nursing home says 8 residents have died; 3 remain hospitalized
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

KAT: Main Street Trolley stop to move Monday due to ongoing street repairs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city announced a temporary change to the Knoxville Area Transit Trolley stop on Main Street – it’s moving.

The “Superstop” will move one block west, in front of the Bank of America building on Monday.

After years of the trolley’s stopping in the area, the street is in need of repair and crews will be pouring new concrete next week.

KAT says it’ll take around 60 days before the “Superstop” can be moved back to its normal place.

LATEST NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter