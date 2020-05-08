KAT: Main Street Trolley stop to move Monday due to ongoing street repairs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city announced a temporary change to the Knoxville Area Transit Trolley stop on Main Street – it’s moving.

The “Superstop” will move one block west, in front of the Bank of America building on Monday.

After years of the trolley’s stopping in the area, the street is in need of repair and crews will be pouring new concrete next week.

KAT says it’ll take around 60 days before the “Superstop” can be moved back to its normal place.

