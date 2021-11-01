KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Transportation Authority (KTA) is offering fare-free service on all KAT buses on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in an effort to make voting in the City of Knoxville elections as easy as possible.

“Transportation should never be a barrier to voting,” says Isaac Thorne, Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville, “We are pleased to be able to offer fare-free service on Election Day.”

KAT’s Customer Service Counter staff at Knoxville Station are available to help passengers plan their trips to the polls. Riders are asked to be aware become some routes end service before polls close at 8 p.m. Most polling locations for residents within the City of Knoxville are easily accessed from KAT routes.