KAT proposing permanent change to routes near former Knoxville Center Mall, future Amazon distribution site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the demolition of Knoxville Center Mall and the creation of the new Amazon distribution center, Knoxville Area Transit will have to make a detour to three of its routes permanent.

KAT had to move its transfer location four Route 23 – Millertown, Route 33 – Martin Luther King, Jr., and Route 90 – Crosstown away from the former mall location when demolition began in March. KAT had hoped to be able to return to the original transfer location and routing in partnership with the new development.

However, that plan will not be able to be put into place. KAT is now looking at a new transfer location on Charlie Haun Drive. The timing of all routes will remain the same and none of the previous stop locations will be removed – with the exception of the stops within the Knoxville Center Mall Drive area.

If approved the routing will be considered permanent, effective Aug. 16. Voting on the change will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday, June4, at the City-County Building.

Amazon hopes to open its distribution center on the former mall site in 2022.