KAT requiring masks for all bus riders starting Monday, service returning to normal operations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Face masks will have to be worn by all Knoxville Area Transit bus riders beginning Monday, July 6, in adherence with Mayor Indya Kincannon’s latest emergency executive order.

Kincannon signed order No. 19 on Monday requiring masks to be worn inside all city-owned buildings, including the Knoxville Station Transit Center.

Masks will be available on each bus for anyone who does not have a face-covering upon boarding. In addition, reusable face masks are available at KAT’s Customer Service Counter at Knoxville Station. Face coverings can be a mask, scarf, bandana or any cloth that covers the nose and mouth.

A release from KAT says the requirement will be in effect until further notice.



KAT service levels will also return to normal July 6. For more information on KAT’s COVID-19 response, visit www.katbus.com.

LATEST STORIES