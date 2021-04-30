KAT transitioning to all electric buses within next 8 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Area Transit hopes to have its entire bus fleet running on electricity within the next eight years.

KAT’s first all-electric bus is fresh off the assembly line, and the first 12 electric buses will be arriving between June and September. The oldest diesel buses are being replaced with state-of-the-art electric buses, which are about three times more fuel efficient than a standard diesel bus.

“These electric vehicles are a great addition to the city’s overall climate plan, helping us reach emissions reduction goals,” says Isaac Thorne, director of transit for the city of Knoxville.

The city is working to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030 for its operations when compared with 2005 carbon levels. In addition to this goal, they would like an 80% reduction in communitywide emissions by 2050.

Mayor Indya Kincannon’s proposed budget includes $15.3 million in direct city support for KAT, including $1.2 million for matching grants as KAT continues to convert its fleet to all-electric buses.

For more details on the proposed budget, visit knoxvilletn.gov/budget.