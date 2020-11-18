KaTom Restaurant Supply completes office expansion, eyes further development

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — KaTom Restaurant Supply is celebrating an expansion.

The company has already filled its new office space and is now focusing its sights on an expansion of its distribution center.

Company owner Patricia Bible attributes the growth to the community.

“Sevier County, number one, has been just an amazing partner to KaTom,” she said.

The growing company is also hiring about 100 new people to fill the new space.