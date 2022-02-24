KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A kayaker drowned Thursday in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, Megan Thompson, 34, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, died while kayaking on the Oconaluftee River near the Smokemont Campground outside Cherokee, North Carolina.

Thompson’s companions told park rangers that she had disappeared underwater and did not resurface. Witnesses said Thompson floated over swift rapids before being penned between a fallen tree and the riverbank.

Emergency responders located Thompson’s body just before 3 p.m. and removed her from the river. She was pronounced dead by the medical examiner.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers were assisted by emergency responders from Tribal EMS Cherokee Fire and Rescue in the recovery.