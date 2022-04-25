KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The body of a woman was brought out of the Tennessee River near Henley Street bridge in Knoxville on Sunday morning. She has not yet been identified, Knoxville Police said.

The body was recovered by a Knoxville Fire Department crew around 11:30 a.m. The unidentified female was taken to the Regional Forensic Center for examination and identification.

No obvious signs of trauma or foul play were found, a police spokesman said. The investigation is ongoing.

This is third body pulled from the river this year.

In March, a man avoided police by jumping from the Henley Street bridge and was later found by kayakers nearly a month later near Cherokee Farms. Then on March 29, the body of a woman was found on the banks of the Tennessee River near the 8000 block of River Club Way. She died by suicide, KCSO said.